1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Narrows’ Kolier Pruett

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 1st and 10 Trophy Tour recently made a trip down Route 460 to Narrows High School to honor an all-around prolific athlete that has defined succes.

Senior Kolier Pruett proved that he can do it all when needed. During week seven, the Green Wave rallied for a 56-21 win over Parry McCluer. Pruett accounted for 171 rushing yards and three scores. Stepping in at quarterback, he passed for 55 yards and another touchdown.

In the 2023 season, Pruett accounted for a total of 39 touchdowns and 2,917 all-purpose yards. That included rushing, passing and special teams contributions. On defense, Pruett racked up 58 solo tackles, 1 safety, forced two fumbles and snagged three interceptions. His willingness to step up when needed guided Narrows to the Region 1C playoffs.

“I think just being a senior this year like I really didn’t have another choice,” Pruett said. “Being one of the leaders of the team, you always have to show up and hold everybody accountable and hold yourself accountable to a high standard to be successful.”

“He went hard and expected everybody else to go hard and we truly got better everyday beacuse of his practice habits and that’s all you can ask for as a coach,” said Narrows head football coach and athletic director Kelly Lowe.

Pruett has also stood out on the basketball court, recently becoming the all-time scoring leader in Narrows school history.