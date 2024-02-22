1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Lord Botetourt’s Jakari Nicely

ROANOKE, Va. – Our 2023 1st and 10 trophy tour continues with a familiar stop to perennial power Lord Botetourt to catch up with a three-time player of the week who is wrapping up a great high school career. Senior quarterback Jakari Nicely has been the main cog in coach Jamie Harless’ power offense for three plus seasons.

In week ten, with some key players injured, Nicely had his hand in six total touchdowns. Three were passing, two rushing and a blocked punt that resulted in another score.

The all-state purpose back completed his career with 6,931 all purpose yards and a staggering 91 touchdowns in his illustrious career.

“It felt like I just went out there and scored touchdowns and I didn’t really count or try to see how many I could get,” Nicely said. “But, it felt normal and it was all because of the plays and the teamwork together.”

“I can’t really say that I’ve ever seen this young man have a play in a game where he wasn’t giving 100 percent,” Harless said. “To me that’s what makes him special--he has a lot of talent and ability and mental tools. But, the greatest talent is the grit that he has and how hard he plays and I think he does that because he understands how important it is.”

Jakari is coming off knee surgery and is headed to VMI in the fall. Defensively, he also finished with 281 total tackles from his safety position for the Cavaliers.