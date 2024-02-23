55º
Everything you need to know about ESPN College GameDay at Virginia Tech

The event will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

FILE - Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley (33) celebrates after a second-round college basketball game against South Dakota State in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. Kitley was named to the preseason AP All-America womens NCAA college basketball team, revealed Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry, File) (Matt Gentry, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Excitement is in the air for all of Hokie Nation as they prep for ESPN College GameDay.

The highly-anticipated event will be held at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday, with the No. 12 Virginia Tech women’s basketball team slated to take on North Carolina.

Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. to students on the Washington Street side of Cassell and the one-hour show will kick off on Carilion Clinic Court at 11 a.m. The first 100 students to arrive will get a free T-shirt.

As for parking, if you don’t have a parking pass for the game against UNC at 2 p.m., you can park in the Chicken Hill lot (Lot 5). If you have a women’s basketball parking pass, you can park in your assigned lot.

According to Hokie Sports, this is the first time the show will take place ahead of a Hokie women’s game, and Virginia Tech will be the first-ever ACC school to host College GameDay on the women’s side, and just the second time ever in Cassell Coliseum.

