Everything you need to know about ESPN College GameDay at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Excitement is in the air for all of Hokie Nation as they prep for ESPN College GameDay.

The highly-anticipated event will be held at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday, with the No. 12 Virginia Tech women’s basketball team slated to take on North Carolina.

Recommended Videos Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. to students on the Washington Street side of Cassell and the one-hour show will kick off on Carilion Clinic Court at 11 a.m. The first 100 students to arrive will get a free T-shirt.

As for parking, if you don’t have a parking pass for the game against UNC at 2 p.m., you can park in the Chicken Hill lot (Lot 5). If you have a women’s basketball parking pass, you can park in your assigned lot.

According to Hokie Sports, this is the first time the show will take place ahead of a Hokie women’s game, and Virginia Tech will be the first-ever ACC school to host College GameDay on the women’s side, and just the second time ever in Cassell Coliseum.

