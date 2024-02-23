WATCH: Region 3D and 1C girls battle for a spot in states

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech hosted the Region 3D and 1C girls’ semifinals on Thursday. A win in the semifinals punches the ticket to the state tournament.

In Region 3D action, Lord Botetourt fell to Abingdon 52-41.

Up next, Carroll County versus Magna Vista. The Cavaliers’ star player Alyssa Ervin had four fouls going into halftime and played the remainder of the game. Carroll County won 62-42.

“What I feel like is the best player in the state, you just trust her and let her play,” head coach Marc Motley said. “She’s been in that situation where she’s gotten four mid-third quarter, never gotten four in the first half before. We just did what we needed to do. Took care of the basketball and limited our offensive rebounds. I think they had 12 in the first half, but there’s no way they got near that in the second half.”

Carroll County and Abingdon will play at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

In Region 1C, Galax squared off with George Wythe. The Maroons’ defense shined after a 7-0 start, leading them to a 35-23 victory.

“We preach every day in practice, that’s a staple in our program, playing defense and making it hard on them to score points and everything,” head coach Doug Campbell said. “Like I tell them, we had an off night on the offensive end, we never have an off night on the defensive end. Proud of the way we held them down, hopefully, we shoot the ball better on Saturday, but really good job on defense.”

In the nightcap, reigning Region 1C champ Fort Chiswell played Parry McCluer. The Pioneers were dominant from top to bottom. They were victorious 65-34.

Fort Chiswell will face George Wythe on Saturday at 2 p.m. for the region title.

LCA is the Region 3C champion after beating Turner Ashby 59-43.

More Scores:

Martinsville 45, Radford 35 - 2C Semifinal

Gretna 65, Chatham 53 - 2C Semifinal