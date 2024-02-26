1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Alleghany’s Purcel Turner

COVINGTON, Va. – Our 2023 1st and 10 trophy tour took a trip up north to Alleghany High School where a talented offensive weapon carried the Cougars far.

Senior Purcel Turner proved to be a pivotal leader for Alleghany in its first season since merging with Covington High School. It was in week eight when the flashy wide receiver, running back and kick returner turned heads against Glenvar. In an impressive 27-10 victory, Turner hauled in five catches for 99 yards. He also ran the ball 8 times for 42 yards and three touchdowns. If that wasn’t enough, on special teams Turner had a 98 yard kick return for touchdown.

That win over Glenvar proved to be the first time an Alleghany football team defeated the Highlanders in 40 years. Purcel was just one shining example of excellence for the Cougars.

“It all started in the beginning of the summer with him bringing us into practice, driving busses and getting everybody,” Turner said. “It was a team effort. I couldn’t do it without my team.”

“He’s blessed with an athletic gift for sure but he also works hard,” said Alleghany head coach Will Fields. “That’s an example for every kid to put in the work to be as good as you can be. Not everyone is as talented as him but they can put in the work to be as talented as they can be.”

Turner says he hopes to continue playing football at the college level.