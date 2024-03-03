Chadwell sees positivity following Flames spring game

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Just 61 days removed from playing on the national stage in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl, the Liberty Flames were back to work on Saturday holding their annual spring game.

The 90-minute scrimmage was a solid outing in front of a few thousand that came out to Williams Stadium. The Flames defense shined early with many of the experienced players making big plays including Jerome Jolly. That helped set the tone for a 38-10 first half victory for the defense.

The offense came away with a second half 20-15 win. Kaidon Salter had a few carries and passed for nearly 100 yards and one touchdown.

Afterwards, head coach Jamey Chadwell mentioned the team came away fairly healthy from spring practices and he was pleased with some of the positivity displayed Saturday.

“From an execution standpoint defensively and offensively there was a lot of things I liked,” Chadwell said. “It was good to see some guys get out there for the first time with us and do something significant in front of people and I thought some guys did a nice job. We’ve got areas of improvement to make from special teams on but pleased with how 15 practices went.”

Chadwell also announced “most improved” accolades during the spring game. Notably, Glenvar High School graduate Kyle Hanks was named most improved running back this spring.

Liberty opens its 2024 campaign at home against Campbell on August 24.