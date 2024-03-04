1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Radford’s Landen Clark and Michael Crist

RADFORD, Va. – The 2023 Trophy Tour made a stop at Radford High School to honor not one but two huge pieces to the Bobcats success in 2023.

It was back in week two when Landen Clark turned heads per usual. The dual threat quarterback accounted for four touchdowns--three passing and one rushing in a 35-0 shutout win against Giles. The Elon commit went on to have over 4,300 yards in his senior season.

“It was a complete team effort,” Clark said. “The coaches had it going throughout the week and they really kept preaching to us throughout the year and if you look behind me you see it paid off and we bought into the system they’re trying to build and we’re just getting started.”

Radford was led by third-year coach Michael Crist who accomplished the same thing his VHSL Hall of Fame coach Dave Crist did-- lead his program to a state title in his third year. The Bobcats’ VHSL Class 2 title was the first for the program in 51 years, highlighted by a 15-0 record.

“Our focus was always on the work.” Crist said. “We never talked about a championship, not a word we uttered the entire season. It was just what are the things we have to do to be successful and those guys bought in. As we say you never have success without work and that’s what it was all about.”

Since taking over in 2021, Crist holds a 33-6 record and an overall record of 66-55. Crist also earned Class 2 Coach of the Year and Clark was also honored with Class 2 offensive Player of the Year.