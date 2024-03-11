JMU women fall in Sun Belt Championship to top-seeded Marshall

ROANOKE, Va. – In a highly competitive Sun Belt women’s championship game, James Madison fell short to Marshall 95-92 in overtime.

Both squads went back and forth in the first half leading to a 35-35 halftime lead for the Dukes. But a big 12-0 run from the third quarter into the fourth built separation for Marshall.

Recommended Videos

James Madison kept battling and erased a 10 point deficit to eventually force overtime. But that’s when the Thundering Herd did enough to get the three point victory.

Marshall punches a ticket to the NCAA Women’s Tournament for the first time since 1997.

The Dukes shot an impressive 51 percent form the field while the Thundering Herd shot 30 percent, attempting 99 field goals in the Sun Belt Championship victory.