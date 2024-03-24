Virginia Tech’s Henson wins NCAA Wrestling title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fourth-ranked Caleb Henson claimed the 149-pound weight class national title by defeating sixth-ranked Austin Gomez of Michigan 15-7 at T-Mobile Center. The sophomore from Cartersville, Georgia becomes just the second Hokie to accomplish the feat on the mat, joining Mekhi Lewis (2019; 165 pounds) and the first national champion hailing from Georgia. Henson is also just the fourth Hokie and just the fifth time for a Hokie to make an NCAA finals appearance.

Henson was relentless all bout from the first whistle. The Hokie would surrender the first takedown but would work a quick escape before hitting a bodylock off a Gomez attack for the five-point move to put him up 6-3. Henson would add four more points with a suck back for four back points to increase the lead still in the first period. Gomez would get an escape before Henson countered a cement mixer to go up 13-4 with 1:17 riding time at the end of the first. The Hokie would rack another escape to start the third to increase his lead even more. Another attack by Gomez would cut the lead but the Hokie worked another escape to lead 15-7 at the end of the second period. Gomez would elect neutral to begin the final frame. Despite numerous scoring attempts the score stood at 15-7 as the Hokie star and newly minted champion defeated Michigan’s multiple-time All-American and 2024 Olympian on an unforgettable Saturday night in T-Mobile Center.