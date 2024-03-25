Hokies battling with Baylor, winner earns trip to Sweet Sixteen

Blacksburg, Virginia – It’s halftime in Blacksburg where the Virginia Tech Hokies trail Baylor 34-28 in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament.

Baylor had a 9-2 run the first quarter to take a 20-13 advantage before the Hokies fought hard to close the gap to three entering the second quarter.

Both teams struggled to score in the second quarter before Cayla King hit a three pointer to tie the game at 24-24. But the Bears responded with a 10-2 run to take the lead into halftime.

Sarah Andrews leads the Bears with 14 points while Georgia Amoore has 10 for the Hokies.