46º
Join Insider

Sports

Hokies battling with Baylor, winner earns trip to Sweet Sixteen

Women’s NCAA Tournament Round of 32

John Appicello, Sports Director

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Virginia Tech Hokies, Baylor Bears, NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament
VT vs Baylor NCAA women's 2nd round matchup (WSLS-TV/ACC/Virginia Tech/NCAA)

Blacksburg, Virginia – It’s halftime in Blacksburg where the Virginia Tech Hokies trail Baylor 34-28 in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament.

Baylor had a 9-2 run the first quarter to take a 20-13 advantage before the Hokies fought hard to close the gap to three entering the second quarter.

Recommended Videos

Both teams struggled to score in the second quarter before Cayla King hit a three pointer to tie the game at 24-24. But the Bears responded with a 10-2 run to take the lead into halftime.

Sarah Andrews leads the Bears with 14 points while Georgia Amoore has 10 for the Hokies.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook

twitter

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter