1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Salem’s Peyton Lewis

SALEM, Va. – We put a bow on the 2023 Trophy Tour with one of our more prestigious awards--player of the year.

Peyton Lewis has been the epitome of what Salem Spartans football is all about--humble, hard-working and talented. With just one season of high school football left, we knew this University of Tennessee commit would shine in the biggest way. During Week 9 he earned Player of the Week for an impressive 194 yard rushing attack that included 4 trips to the end zone. He tacked on a 65 yard punt return for score and a sack on defense.

But even better, Lewis helped lead Salem back to the VHSL Class 4 state championship--carrying the offensive attack literally and figuratively. He finished his career with 3,667 career yards and 52 total touchdowns. The five-time VHSL Class 4 track & field champion...now has another honor to add to the stash--2023 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Year. While he’s already on his path to greatness in Rocky Top, we checked in with Salem’s Coach Don Holter for his reflection on a stellar career.

“He was always proud of his work but it was never good enough, he was never satisfied,” said Salem head coach Don Holter. “There was always more to accomplish. That’s a great individual thing to have to be successful but then that radiates throughout your program.”