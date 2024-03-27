Hokies Men's basketball team faces big hits from transfer portal

Sean Pedulla and MJ Collins, two pieces of the Hokies starting five, have entered the transfer portal.

Blacksburg, Va – The Hokies’ starting five is officially in jeopardy --in its entirety. Graduating seniors sharpshooter Hunter Cattoor and Northwestern transfer Robbie Beran were the ‘expected’ exiting pair.

Big man Lynn Kidd joined them, entering the transfer portal. He averaged 13.2 points and 6.5 rebounds a game and became a scoring threat inside for head coach Mike Young this season. Reserve John Camden from Downingtown, Pennsylvania joined him on Tuesday.

Today-Wednesday --another combination blow--as leading scorer Sean Pedulla and up-and-coming guard M.J. Collins joined the fray.

Pedulla announced on twitter he’s entering the portal while “strongly considering a return to Virginia Tech” for his final year. Pedulla is a 6′ 3″ junior who averaged 16.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 4.6 apg for the Hokies. The Edmond, Oklahoma native was named All-ACC third team this year.

In addition, the latest portal update now includes M.J. Collins. The Hokies 6′4″ guard had a strong finish to the season, with his totals finishing at 7.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg and 2.7 apg. The sophomore out of Clover, SC started 28 games for Virginia Tech this past season.