2024 Virginia Tech Pro Day allows local Cole Beck to showcase his skills

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech welcomed a dozen NFL Scouts to the indoor facility on Wednesday to check out the talented senior class. Eight athletes ran through the various drills at Pro Day, like the shuttle run, vertical jump, and the 40-yard dash.

Blacksburg native Coleton Beck was in attendance as all eyes were on the outdoor track All-American and his 40-yard dash time.

“I don’t feel like i ran it very well personally, the first 10 went okay which is a key point to my fast 40, but the back thirty yards wasn’t great,” Beck said. “I was in the air a little too long, it was nice but with five weeks of training completely in general, not bad.”

Beck, who went to high school up the road, said Wednesday was a full circle moment. “I actually brought my Blacksburg track singlet, I was going to run the 40 in it as a joke and to represent.”

The NFL Draft begins Thursday April 25th.