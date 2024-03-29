JMU hires Morehead State head coach Preston Spradlin as next men’s head basketball coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison announced on Friday the hiring of their next men’s head basketball coach as Morehead State’s Preston Spradlin. Spradlin helped lead the Eagles to their second NCAA tournament appearance in four seasons. In those four years, they had 22 wins or more and went 94-40 overall.

“Preston stood out at the top of our list as we researched candidates based upon the resume that he’s built at a very young age as a head coach,” JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said. “Once we met with him, it was even more evident that he’s the total package in a head coach. The results speak for themselves, but beyond the results we found a genuine and authentic coach and teacher who cares about his student-athletes, about his institution and the community. Given our recent success at James Madison, our facility, our resources and the enthusiasm of our fanbase, we believe Preston is the right coach to build something truly special in Harrisonburg.”

Recommended Videos

“My family and I are extremely excited for the opportunity to lead the JMU program and take over during a monumental time for the University!” Spradlin said. “Throughout this process it was of the utmost importance that we not only found a great basketball program but also a caring community that we can embrace and continue to raise our family. We are looking forward to connecting with the many supporters of JMU Athletics and partnering together to compete for future championships! Go Dukes!”

Spradlin will be available to the media for questions next week.