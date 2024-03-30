Brumfield helps bolster Hokies linebacker core

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is hard at work on the gridiron with its annual spring game just a few weeks away. Defensively, the linebacker position will be bolstered this year with the likes of transfer Sam Brumfield. He’s had quite the college journey--starting at the junior college level at Northwest Mississippi Community College to Middle Tennessee and now Virginia Tech.

“It was a matter of getting with a coach that could help me develop as a better player,” Brumfield said on his decision to come to Blacksburg. “Also, coach Marve is a plus. He also played linebacker. He has a feel for what it takes to be a linebacker.”

The Pearl, Mississippi native stands at just 5-foot-11, perhaps a red flag for some programs--but not Virginia Tech.

“He’s put together really well.” said head coach Brent Pry. “His lack of length doesn’t concern me. He’s got other qualities that I think make up for it.”

Sam Brumfield addressing the media during Spring Practice (WSLS)

Being a leader by example is one of those qualities. The redshirt senior earned All-Conference USA Second Team and All-Conference USA Academic Team honors while at Middle Tennessee. The former Blue Raider led the team with 81 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.