U.S. Olympic Rowing Trials 2024: How to watch

The 2024 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Rowing Team Trials are set to begin this weekend — on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 — at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida.
The trials will be streamed on NBC.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday.
At the trials, rowers from 11 different categories (eight Olympic, three Paralympic) will compete, with winning crews in the men’s pair, women’s pair and women’s single sculls clinching spots at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Other boats — including men’s single sculls, men’s double sculls, lightweight men’s double sculls, men’s quadruple sculls and women’s quadruple sculls — can qualify for the Final Olympic Qualification Regatta in May with a top-two finish.
Racing takes place along a 2,000-meter, buoyed course in Sarasota.
The buildup to the Paris Games begins a redemption path for U.S. rowing. At the 2020 Tokyo Games, not a single U.S. crew won a medal, marking the first time in Olympic history that no American earned a medal at the Olympics, dating back to the 1900 Paris Olympics.