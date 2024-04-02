Iowa's Caitlin Clark matches March Madness 3-point record with 9 in Elite Eight game against LSU

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) puts up a three-point shot against LSU during the third quarter of an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

ALBANY, N.Y. – Iowa's Caitlin Clark tied a women's NCAA Tournament record Monday night by hitting nine 3-pointers, many from well beyond the arc, in Iowa's 94-87 win over LSU in the Elite Eight.

Clark made her ninth 3 midway through the fourth quarter, tying the mark set by Purdue's Courtney Moses in 2012 and later matched by UConn's Kia Nurse in 2017.

Recommended Videos

The Iowa star quickly broke a tie with UConn's Diana Taurasi for career 3-pointers in March Madness with her first one.

When she hit her seventh 3, Clark passed Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson for the most in a career among NCAA Division I players. Clark's ninth gave her 540.

The senior finished with 41 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds. She hit 13 of her 29 shots, was 9 of 20 from behind the arc and was named the region's most outstanding player.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness