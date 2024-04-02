Martinsville Speedway continues to keep fan engagement top priority

RIDGEWAY, Va. – Race week at Martinsville Speedway never disappoints. While your favorite driver may not come out on top, fans can be guaranteed lots of excitement and fan engagement activities.

“What can we do to please the fans not only on the track. That’s going to happen. We don’t worry about that. We want to make them happy and enjoy themselves from the time they get here to the time they leave,” said Martinsville Speedway track president Clay Campbell.

A highly successful event that’s caught on in recent years, Track Laps for Charity--giving fans a chance to drive their personal cars on track. That is slated to take place Thursday night from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Happening Friday, fans can take place in “Hot Dogs with the Top Dog”, where Campbell will prepare the famous Martinsville Speedway Hot Dogs for parked fans in general camping at 11:30 a.m.

That same event will take place in the South Lot at 1 p.m. also.

But two special tributes will also happen this weekend, highlighting two legendary race teams that helped shap the hitoric speedway.

“Hendrick Motorsports 40th anniversary and that started with their win back in 1984 with Geoff Bodine here so we’re doing a lot of things with Rick Hendrick and the motorsports team. That’s pretty cool. 75 years for Richard Petty so we’ve got his hat in front of the admin building. Just a lot of things to do,” Campbell said.

Richard Petty commemorative 75th anniversary hat (WSLS)

As for the racing, that gets started Friday night with the Craftsman Truck Series’ Long John Silver’s 200.

Saturday night features the Dude Wipes 250 with the Xfinity Series.

Sunday afternoon things will wrap up with the Cook Out 400.