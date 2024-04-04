45º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Salem Red Sox host media day ahead of opening day Friday

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Salem Red Sox, Baseball

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox hosted media day on Thursday where we were able to meet the stars of Salem. They will open their season on Friday at home against the Carolina Mudcats.

Noteable names returning include Antonio Anderson, Miguel Bleis, and of course, Manager Liam Carroll.

“Chemistry is fantastic, it’s been a joy being in the clubhouse,” Carroll said. “We’ve had that balance of we’re going to work, but we’re going to have a great time for these young guys to get that early, in a very long season. Some of them the first season in affiliated baseball away from the complex, to get that balance now is really exciting so i’m excited to continue to watch them grow and have a good time.”

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter