Salem Red Sox host media day ahead of opening day Friday

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox hosted media day on Thursday where we were able to meet the stars of Salem. They will open their season on Friday at home against the Carolina Mudcats.

Noteable names returning include Antonio Anderson, Miguel Bleis, and of course, Manager Liam Carroll.

“Chemistry is fantastic, it’s been a joy being in the clubhouse,” Carroll said. “We’ve had that balance of we’re going to work, but we’re going to have a great time for these young guys to get that early, in a very long season. Some of them the first season in affiliated baseball away from the complex, to get that balance now is really exciting so i’m excited to continue to watch them grow and have a good time.”