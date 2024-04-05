Ferrum College to join Conference Carolinas in 2025

Ferrum College has accepted an invitation to join Conference Carolinas, effective July 1, 2025.

The Conference Carolinas Board of Directors voted unanimously to welcome Ferrum College as the 16th member of the NCAA Division II conference.

“By transitioning to Division II, Ferrum College aligns itself with a conference whose motto of body, mind and soul aligns with Ferrum College’s beliefs and values,” said Ferrum College President Dr. Mirta Martin. “The transition also positions Ferrum College to join a family of institutions who share our vision for competitive athletics, academic rigor, and service. Furthermore, it offers Ferrum College the opportunity to open new avenues for growth and success on and off the field in a values-based culture.”

According to Ferrum College, the university will officially join the conference in the 2025-26 academic year as a provisional member contingent upon acceptance into the NCAA Division II membership process. Ferrum will be eligible for all conference awards and championships.

Ferrum’s addition to Conference Carolinas marks the first time in over 93 years that the league will feature 16 member institutions.

The addition will also allow the conference to expand its football membership to seven teams, featuring Barton, Chowan, Erskine, Ferrum, UNC Pembroke, North Greenville and Shorter in the 2025 season.