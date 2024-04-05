Foul Check Episode 11: Hockey with Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner

ROANOKE, Va. – Join Brooke and Eric as they sit down with the 2023 President’s Cup champion coach Dan Bremner to learn the rules of hockey.
Listen here:
You can also watch the episode, here:
Introduction
Interview with Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner
Closing
You can find us on the following platforms: Spotify | Stitcher | Pandora | Apple
Have an idea of what you want us to talk about next? Click here to let us know!
Foul Check is a sports podcast from WSLS, hosted by Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson. Our amazing sports team takes your questions, big and small, and brings them to local and national experts in the sports world.
Episodes will drop every other Friday!
Questions? Comments? Concerns? Email them to foulcheck@wsls.com