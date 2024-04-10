Antetokounmpo leaves Bucks' game with Celtics after grabbing his left calf while running up court

Boston Celtics' Jrue Holiday watches his shot with Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo left the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night with an injury to his left calf.

Antetokounmpo was heading up the court after a 3-point basket by Boston’s Derrick White late in the third quarter when the two-time MVP grabbed his left calf and took a seat on the floor before being helped off the court. Television cameras later showed Antetokounmpo walking into the locker room under his own power.

Bucks officials said Antetokounmpo had a left soleus strain and wouldn't return to the game. The soleus is a muscle in the calf.

Antetokounmpo has missed three games since mid-March with tendinopathy in his left hamstring. He also missed a game on March 4 with left Achilles tendinitis.

This had been just the fifth time in the last 30 games that the Bucks had Antetokounmpo, seven-time All-NBA guard Damian Lillard and three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton all available.

