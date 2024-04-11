Hoop Love Academy opens new gym

ROANOKE, Va. – What started as a dream in 2019, has quickly transformed to a beautiful reality for one local basketball organization. Hoop Love Academy is focused on coaching on player development and just recently opened doors on a new home in Northwest Roanoke.

Founder and executive director Mackenzie Lewis, also known as Coach Mack, began coaching after his playing days--dedicating himself to player development for kids of all ages. The HLA team has been working hard to effect change in the community and will now be able to do it even more so with a new space and continue their year long programs and camps.

“You know what it’s like to work for something and I am grateful,” Lewis said. “Just to see something that was a dream five years ago. I have this saying that I always say, ‘Started as a dream and still building the community.’ And we are still building our community And we’re still building the bigger community with Roanoke in other areas but it all started as a dream. Like in 2019 I didn’t know. I knew where I wanted to go in a way but I didn’t know how that would look.

The conversation with Lewis continues with talks on fatherhood, leadership and more on the upcoming season four debut of “Around the Way with EJ.”