Fans show excitement for Rail Yard Dawgs ahead of game two

ROANOKE, Va. – Playoff hockey is back in the Star City as the Rail Yard Dawgs continue their playoff quest. The Berglund Center is the place to be Friday night for a pivotal game two.

They come loud and proud—whether it’s for Diesel and Daisy or the great action on the ice.

No matter the age, fans across the Roanoke Valley love the Rail Yard Dawgs. The average attendance is just over 5,000 fans per home game.

“Being at home is always a comfort thing for us and we love playing here at the Berglund Center,” said Rail Yard Dawgs Head Coach Dan Bremner.

And in turn, the team loves the community as well. It shows up in no better place than in the Dawgs’ record. 18 of their 33 wins have come at home.

“We feed off the energy of this rink, feed off the energy of this crowd and what this community brings. Hopefully, they’re loud and rowdy and we’ll get the job done on the ice,” Rail Yard Dawgs forward Mac Jansen said.

Filling the seats in the Berglund Center has been anything but an overnight sensation. But a 2023 championship campaign yielded different results—a loud, raucous, and eager crowd that has grown to not only love the team but the sport as well.

“It’s growing and it speaks to the people who love the hockey here. You’re seeing people that have never been to a hockey game show up and buy season tickets. We have passion for the valley and we love to see people come out and support us,” Rail Yard Dawgs forward Josh Nenadal said.