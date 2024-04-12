Patrick Henry sends three to the college level

ROANOKE, Va. – It was a great day at the home of the Patriots where three student-athletes put pen to paper, committing to continuing their respective academic and athletic careers.

Representing the football program, the electrifying Marcel Murray will play for JUCO power school, Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania. The 5-foot-9 running back capped his high school career by rushing for more than 1,000 yards during his senior season. He played a vital role in Patrick Henry’s 9-win season.

The boys and girls swim and dive programs at Patrick Henry have been stellar for quite some time now, evident in two more student-athletes taking their talents to the next level. Riley Foutz will take his talents to VMI. The highly decorated swimmer has helped solidify the boys program during his career as one of the best in the state. The same can be said of his teammate Jacob Jackson. He will be swimming at Lake Forest College in Illinois. He too was among the best in the region and state, touted as one of the best breaststroke swimmers in school history.

Hear from each student athlete below: