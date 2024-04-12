Rail Yard Dawgs ready to right their wrongs in game two

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s no place like home and the Rail Yard Dawgs know all about it. They started the President’s Cup Playoffs Tuesday night on the road with a less than favorable result.

Despite holding a 2-0 lead in the third period on Quad City, the Dawgs didn’t finish the job. They fell in overtime 3-2 and are back home in need of a win. It came as a shock for a team that entered the postseason on a win streak. Head Coach Dan Bremner and his group of veteran players--the defending SPHL President’s Cup champions--are ready to right their wrongs.

“I don’t think there was a guy that was on the ice on Tuesday that’s not disappointed in the effort and execution,” Bremner said. “We came out and got a lead early there and just kind of went to sleep--from Roudebush all the way from defense, our forwards. Just kind of went to sleep there, shifts here and there but it was really sporadic and we didn’t have consistent effort and consistent play with execution that we were looking for.

“You just try to rally the troops,” said captain Mac Jansen. “For the young guys, a lot of them have never been in this high stake of a game or high stake of a situation and you just try to stick to your roots and stick to what I’ve done all year and hopefully they can just follow.”

Puck drop for game two is set for 7:05 p.m. Friday night at the Berglund Center.