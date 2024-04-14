Virginia Tech yields solid results from Spring Game

BLACKSBURG, Va. – “I love that we know more about our team, more about more guys and what we’re going to get.”

Those were the words of Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry following the programs annual Spring Game Saturday where the Maroon team defeated the Orange team 21-14. It was an outing that gave the coaching staff and Hokie nation a glimpse into what’s to come in the fall of 2024.

At the quarterback position, Kyron Drones played for much of the second half, connecting on 6-of-10 of his passes for 122 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also carried the ball twice for 8 yards.

As for some local flare from the game, Radford High School grad PJ Prioleau had a coming out party of sorts. He led the Maroon team in rushing with 62 yards on 6 carries and a 31-yard touchdown run. Prioleau was also productive on the receiving end as well. Two catches for 29 yards and 1 touchdown.

Former Bassett High School standout quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston is entering his second season with the Hokies program. He’s been working hard at the tight end position since arriving in Blacksburg. He found himself on the receiving end of a 3-yard touchdown catch in the first half.

Defensively, Keyshawn Burgos was a force to be reckoned with. He ended the afternoon with three sacks, three tackles for loss, one pass break up and one fumble recovery. The Maroon team tallied 6 sacks total. The Orange team had 7 sacks.

“They had good springs and it’s just a matter of getting this next group ready to play and we’re making strides there,” Pry said.