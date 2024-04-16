Roanoke Valley Sports Club hosts Mike Burnop

SALEM, Va. – Monday night, the Roanoke Valley Sports Club had Mike Burnop on hand as its guest speaker. The former Hokies tight end shared his experiences from his playing days to his now more than 40 year career as an analyst for the football and basketball programs.

In the age of NIL and NCAA Transfer Portal, Burnop touched on the importance of college coaches building lasting relationships with perspective student-athletes. Even with those challenges, Virginia Tech football is continuing to have an upward trajectory under head coach Brent Pry.

“Last year started 1–3, and finishing up 6–6, and winning a bowl game,” Burnop said. “It was fantastic what he was able to do down the stretch at the end of season and then keeping all those kids together. That doesn’t happen these days in the portal, Kyron Drones, and all those receivers. You have 22 starters back all 11 on offense and seven on defense and 4 specialists. The enthusiasm is high, the schedule is manageable, so I think everyone is very excited about with this team can do.”

Also on hand Monday night were some area VHSL State Champions including the Northside boys basketball team, Staunton River wrestling team and individual state wrestling champions from William Byrd High School.