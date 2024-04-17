Hillcats too much for Red Sox in 11-4 victory

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox and Lynchburg Hillcats meet this week for their first series of the 2024 season. While Salem had a four-run second inning. the Hillcats shut them down for the rest of the game in an 11-4 final.

Lynchburg jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI single from Angel Genao. Salem quickly responded in the bottom of the second inning. With the bases loaded, Miguel Bleis hit a bases clearing double as the Red Sox took a 4-1 lead. But that would be the last of their scoring.

Lynchburg scored multiple runs in the second, third and fourth innings totaling 10 runs. They had 15 hits while Salem finished with just 6.

The same two teams will meet at 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday for the Education Day game.