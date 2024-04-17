Real Madrid beats Man City 4-3 on penalties to advance to the Champions League semifinals

Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates scoring the opening goal, during the Champions League quarterfinal, second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid, at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England. Wednesday April 17, 2024. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

MANCHESTER – Real Madrid advanced to the semifinals of the Champions League after beating Manchester 4-3 on penalties at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Antonio Rudiger struck the decisive spot kick after the game had finished 1-1 through extra time and 4-4 on aggregate.

Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic both saw their penalties saved in the shootout as defending champion City was eliminated by record 14-time winner Madrid.

Rodrygo fired Madrid ahead in the 12th minute with a twice-taken effort from close range to beat City goalkeeper Ederson on the rebound.

City dominated the game from then on with Kevin De Bruyne leveling in the 76th by lifting a shot high into the net from close range.

The match was tied 4-4 on aggregate after the first leg ended 3-3 in Madrid last week.

Rudiger came closest to scoring in the first half of extra time when he fired over from close range just before the break.

