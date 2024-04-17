Salem sends eleven to next level on signing day

SALEM, Va. – Salem Athletic Director Drew Barrett announced today that eleven student athletes have signed to play sports at the next level. From the football field to the swimming pool, lacrosse field to the track, and even the cheer squad, the Spartans are proudly represented across various disciplines.

“We’re extremely proud of these eleven student athletes,” Barrett declared with a beaming smile. “We typically have three signings throughout the year, and to have eleven this time is truly remarkable.”

“These athletes represent some of the hardest workers we have in our school,” Barrett continued passionately. “They’re not only exceptional on the field or in the pool, but they’re also high GPA kids, high-character kids. We’re excited for this group and can’t wait to watch them in the future.”

Jaelyn Allen - Football - Virginia Tech

Zach Easter - Swimming - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Eliza Fleenor - Swimming - University of Lynchburg

Khamari Garner - Football - Roanoke College

Dakota Hawkins - Lacrosse - Emory & Henry College

Jayveon Jones - Football - Christopher Newport University

Chris Martin - Football - Georgetown University

Josiah Moyer - Football - Christopher Newport University

Ruimel Nugent - Track - Roanoke College

Myah Sowder - Cheerleading - Roanoke College