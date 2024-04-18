Defending champion Lilia Vu withdraws from Chevron Championship with back injury before 1st round

FILE - United States' Lilia Vu plays her tee shot on the 4th hole during her single match at the Solheim Cup golf tournament in Finca Cortesin, near Casares, southern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. Europe play the United States in this biannual women's golf tournament, which played alternately in Europe and the United States. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Defending champion and world No. 2 Lilia Vu withdrew from the Chevron Championship on Thursday before the first round because of a back injury.

The LPGA announced her withdrawal, saying the back injury she's been dealing with “flared up” during warmups. The back issue forced her to withdraw from a previous event this season.

The 26-year-old American was asked about her health leading up to the tournament on Tuesday.

“It’s been a rough couple months battling with my injury,” she said. “It’s been a little scary. I’ve definitely cried a lot on the range sometimes because my back just couldn’t hold up."

She added that she felt “95% there.”

Vu was the LPGA player of the year last season. She won the Women's British Open after her Chevron victory.

