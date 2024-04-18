Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs fall on the road at Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, AL – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs fell on Wednesday to the Huntsville Havoc in game 1 of the SPHL President’s Cup Semifinals.

After a scoreless first period, the Havoc were able to get on the board back-to-back in just over a minute. With a 4-0 lead midway through the third period, Jacob Kelly was able to get into the goal on a power play. Tommy Munichiello scored at 17:24 in the final period but it was too little too late.

The Dawgs will return to the Berglund Center on Friday at 7 p.m. for game 2. If necessary, they will play a game 3 on Saturday.