Stephen Curry named to first Olympic team

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry controls the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

We are 98 days from the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, which will be held on July 26. Each Friday from now until the torch is lit in Paris come back for a weekly update on all things Olympics, whether they are regarding the Paris games or future Olympics.

USA Basketball announces men’s roster, Stephen Curry chosen for first Olympic appearance

The NBA playoffs might getting into full swing this weekend, but this summer’s Olympics in Paris already became a focal point for players this week.

USA Basketball on Wednesday announced its 12-player men’s roster for Paris.

One of the players named is Stephen Curry, who believe it or not, will be making his first appearance at an Olympics.

The 36-year-old Curry previously turned down other opportunities to compete in the Olympics, but pledged his services for Paris.

Other players on the roster are:

Bam Adebayo

Devin Booker

Anthony Davis

Kevin Durant

Anthony Edwards

Joel Embiid

Tyrese Haliburton

Jrue Holiday

LeBron James

Kawhi Leonard

Jayson Tatum

The team will be coached by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

U.S. wrestling trials being held this weekend

The latest American athletes who’ll attempt to fulfill their Olympic dreams will be the wrestlers. They’ll attempt to qualify for Paris at this weekend’s Olympic trials in State College, Pennsylvania.

The U.S. team has qualified 13 of 18 weight classes for the Paris Olympics, so this weekend will determine which wrestlers in those weight classes will advance. The winners of those 13 weight classes in men’s and women’s freestyle and men’s Greco-Roman will head to Paris.

The winners of the other five weight classes that haven’t qualified for Paris will advance to a last-chance qualifying event in Turkey in May.

Friday’s action will feature a single-elimination tournament in each weight class, with winners advancing to a best-of-three finals series in each division on Saturday.

Women’s soccer field completed

The 12-team field for the women’s soccer competition was officially set last week when Nigeria and Zambia nabbed the final two qualifying spots.

Those two nations joined the United States, Canada, France, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Japan in the field.

Zambia will be in Group B with the United States, Germany and Australia.

Group A has France, Colombia, Canada and New Zealand, while Group C consists of Spain, Japan, Nigeria and Brazil.

The top two teams out of each of the three groups and two best third-place finishers will advance to the eight-team knockout stage.