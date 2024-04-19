Stephen Curry named to first Olympic team

USA Basketball announces men’s roster, Stephen Curry chosen for first Olympic appearance
The NBA playoffs might getting into full swing this weekend, but this summer’s Olympics in Paris already became a focal point for players this week.
USA Basketball on Wednesday announced its 12-player men’s roster for Paris.
One of the players named is Stephen Curry, who believe it or not, will be making his first appearance at an Olympics.
The 36-year-old Curry previously turned down other opportunities to compete in the Olympics, but pledged his services for Paris.
Other players on the roster are:
- Bam Adebayo
- Devin Booker
- Anthony Davis
- Kevin Durant
- Anthony Edwards
- Joel Embiid
- Tyrese Haliburton
- Jrue Holiday
- LeBron James
- Kawhi Leonard
- Jayson Tatum
The team will be coached by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
U.S. wrestling trials being held this weekend
The latest American athletes who’ll attempt to fulfill their Olympic dreams will be the wrestlers. They’ll attempt to qualify for Paris at this weekend’s Olympic trials in State College, Pennsylvania.
The U.S. team has qualified 13 of 18 weight classes for the Paris Olympics, so this weekend will determine which wrestlers in those weight classes will advance. The winners of those 13 weight classes in men’s and women’s freestyle and men’s Greco-Roman will head to Paris.
The winners of the other five weight classes that haven’t qualified for Paris will advance to a last-chance qualifying event in Turkey in May.
Friday’s action will feature a single-elimination tournament in each weight class, with winners advancing to a best-of-three finals series in each division on Saturday.
Women’s soccer field completed
The 12-team field for the women’s soccer competition was officially set last week when Nigeria and Zambia nabbed the final two qualifying spots.
Those two nations joined the United States, Canada, France, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Japan in the field.
Zambia will be in Group B with the United States, Germany and Australia.
Group A has France, Colombia, Canada and New Zealand, while Group C consists of Spain, Japan, Nigeria and Brazil.
The top two teams out of each of the three groups and two best third-place finishers will advance to the eight-team knockout stage.