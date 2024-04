ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs returned to Roanoke Friday night needing to win two straight to advance to the SPHL President’s Cup Finals.

In electric fashion, they answered the call, going up 5-0 with more than a period left in the game.

The Havoc pushed the Dawgs defense in the third period, cutting the lead to just one goal with less than thirty seconds left, but Roanoke held on.

Game 3 will be played on Saturday at the Berglund Center at 7:05 p.m.