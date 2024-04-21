Dawgs end season in SPHL President’s Cup Semifinals

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs close their season with a loss in the SPHL President’s Cup Game 3.

The Havoc beat Roanoke on Wednesday in Huntsville, then returned to the Berglund Center for a 5-4 Dawgs win on Friday.

Saturday night, the Dawgs got out to a 1-0 lead early with a goal by Dom Marcinkevic, but the Havoc wouldn’t let up. They scored the final three goals of the night to win the series and advance to the SPHL President’s Cup finals.

“Tough one, tough one,” head coach Dan Bremner said. “That game, honestly the epitome, kind of, of our year. When that group was clicking, the talent, and the hard work, and the effort, and the grit, that we had, no doubt, the best team in the league. When we would have those sparks, first five minutes, it was something to watch and then on the other side of it, that second period, the first 15 minutes, this season is what we kind of saw in games. It was those changes and it is about consistency. Give Huntsville credit, they got their bounces at the end.”