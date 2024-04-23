Simone Biles: Road to Paris

After withdrawing from most of her events at the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles is back like she never left.

Biles' journey at the Games made news around the world as it turned what would have been her coronation into a conversation about prioritizing her physical and mental health. After Tokyo, she took a break from competition for two years, during which she became the youngest person ever (age 25) to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom and got married to NFL player Jonathan Owens. Biles made her competitive return in the summer of 2023, where she showed almost no signs of slowing down.

At the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium — the very same place she won her first set of world medals — Biles became the most decorated gymnast in world and Olympic history and even got a new skill named after her in the Code of Points. The Yurchenko double pike, named the Biles II, is currently the hardest vault being done by a female gymnast.

At first, Biles was reluctant to confirm Paris was the goal; wanting to take the journey one step at a time. However, in March, Biles revealed during a conversation with podcaster Alex Cooper that Paris is the plan as long as "all goes well in training."

Learn more about Biles' journey to Paris, where she's sure to be a medal contender once again.

What years did Simone Biles go to the Olympics?

Simone Biles competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, where she won four gold medals and one bronze, as well as the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where she secured a silver and bronze.

When did Simone Biles last compete?

Simone Biles last competed at the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium — the very same venue where she won the first four of her 30 world medals.



In 2023, Biles added five world medals to her collection, four of which were gold. With her performance, Biles became the most decorated gymnast in history — man or woman — with 37 world and Olympic medals.

Did Simone Biles take a break from the Olympics?

Simone Biles took a two-year break from competition following the Tokyo Olympics, although she returned to training in September 2022. During her time away from competition, Biles got married to NFL player Jonathan Owens in April 2023.

What are the "twisties" in gymnastics?

The "twisties" are a mental phenomenon that causes athletes to become disoriented in the air, making it dangerous to perform high-level skills. This happened to Simone Biles during the Tokyo Games and was seen around the world when Biles was performing on vault in the team final. Biles was supposed to perform 2 ½ twists, but only performed 1 ½ after getting lost in the air.

"In the back (gym), we already knew my gymnastics was kind of janky,” Biles said on Call Her Daddy. “In training, I was having the twisties already, but I’m trying to push past that. I would literally tell the team ... ‘I’m fighting demons. I’m fighting demons right now, but I’m going to do it for you guys.’ I literally felt like I was fighting my body and my mind to do these tricks.”

Biles was able to return to competition in Tokyo for the balance beam final, where she won bronze after changing her dismount from a full-twisting double tuck to a double pike (a skill that doesn't involve twisting).

Although Biles didn't compete all of the difficulty she is capable of in her 2023 return, she has begun working twisting elements back into her routines.

Did Simone Biles compete at the Winter Cup 2024?

Simone Biles did not compete at the 2024 Winter Cup. Participation in the Winter Cup was optional, with many of the nation's top gymnasts opting to continue training for the upcoming spring and summer competitions instead.

When is Simone Biles competing next?

Simone Biles is on the roster for the Core Hydration Classic (May 17-18). Her next competitions leading up to Paris would be the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships (May 30 - June 2) and the U.S. Olympic Team Trials (June 27-30).

Is Simone Biles retiring?

Simone Biles has not shared her plans for the sport beyond 2024.

Previously, Biles had hinted that the Tokyo Games would be her last. However, with the Games not going as anticipated, Biles wasn't ready to hang up her grips just yet.

When asked what prompted her return to the sport following her comeback competition in 2023, Biles told the media: "I think it’s kind of obvious. I mean, you saw what happened (in Tokyo) – pulling out a five finals (when) I know what I’m capable of and knowing what I can do."