WATCH: Christiansburg softball, Jefferson Forest boys lax get wins on the road

ROANOKE, Va. – In softball action Wednesday night, Christiansburg visited William Byrd for what proved to be a top tier match-up. The Blue Demons held a 2-1 lead in the third inning before adding to the lead. A few RBI singles pushed the lead to 4-1. In the fourth inning, Purdue commit Kadyn Camper hit a three-run home run to give Christiansburg a 7-1 lead. Camper was also a force in the circle holding the Terriers to one run through 4 innings. But William Byrd did mount a comeback and actually had the go-ahead run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning. But the two base runners were stranded as Christiansburg improved to 12-1 with the 8-6 victory.

On the lacrosse field, Jefferson Forest traveled to Cave Spring for a boys lacrosse match-up. The Knights had a state quarterfinals run in 2023 before falling to eventual state champion Atlee. The Cavaliers jumped to a 3-0 lead before both defenses locked in. But JF would soon dominate in face-offs and it led to seven 2nd quarter goals. Thax Rowland, Danny Nguyen and Robert Vossen were among the scorers in the quarter as the Cavaliers rolled to an 18-1 road victory.