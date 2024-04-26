Around the Way with EJ: Rajah Caruth

ROANOKE, Va. – He attended his first-ever NASCAR race at Richmond Raceway and ever since then, Rajah Caruth has made it a goal to be in the fast lane himself.

“When I went to that first race, I knew this is what I wanted to make my life’s work,” Caruth said.

Having started racing since the age of 17, Caruth started as an online racer but caught the attention of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program. Through that, he was able to jump-start his racing career.

Now in his second season racing full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Caruth captured his first victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in early 2024—becoming just the third black driver to win a NASCAR national series race.

Still young in his career, Caruth talked about his journey, the impact the Wendell Scott family has had on him and much more.