Costello named head coach for Appomattox County football

ROANOKE, Va. – Same face, same place, but a new role. Stephen Costello has been tabbed as the next head coach for the Appomattox County Raiders football program. A familiar name and face to the program, Costello understands the pride and tradition that comes with Raiders football and the “Power of 1″.

Costello has served as an assistant or coordinator at Appomattox County since the better part of 2012. He took over the reigns of the defense in 2014 and has helped steer the Raiders along their successful route of winning five VHSL State Championships.

Costello stepped in on an interim basis as head coach when Doug Smith underwent cancer treatments the past few seasons. Smith decided to resign back in February to put more effort and time into his health. Thursday night the school board approved the move to make Costello the next head coach.