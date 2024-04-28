Got the call: Dolphins draft Virginia’s Malik Washington in 6th round

Virginia wide receiver Malik Washington (4) avoids a tackle by North Carolina defensive back Giovanni Biggers (27) as he runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2024 NFL Draft yielded 41 ACC players getting the call of a lifetime. One of those calls came to a Virginia Cavalier in the sixth round.

Wide receiver Malik Washington was tabbed by the Miami Dolphins at the 184th overall pick. In his lone grad season in Charlottesville, Washington earned first team All-ACC honors after tallying a conference record 110 catches and a school record 1,426 yards. Both of those stat categories also proved to be UVA’s single-season records for receptions and receiving yards.

Washington also found the end zone 9 times in 2023.