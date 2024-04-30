Christiansburg holds signing day for ten heading to next level

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Christiansburg Blue Demons held a signing day on Monday to honor ten athletes heading to the next level. Baseball, cheer, softball, volleyball, wrestling, and cross country and track all were represented.
“It’s a diversified class as far as a signing goes,” athletic director Tim Cromer said. “This is the first cheerleader, we’ve had baseball players, football, you know, cross country, softball, so it’s a diverse class and I think that’s what makes it special. When we started, I just thanked them for what they did for Christiansburg High School, obviously, they’ve done a great job for us, but to be able to commit to college, we’re very proud of them.”
Ruby Bolling - Cheerleading - Radford University
Kadyn Camper - Softball - Purdue University
Zack Cummings - Wrestling - Liberty University
Daniel Duarte - XC/Track - Longwood University
Tanner Evans - Baseball - University of Charleston
Noah Jones - XC/Track - UNC-Ashevillle
Summer Hamlin - XC/Track - Radford University
Addison Linkous - Softball - West Virginia Wesleyan
Jeremiah Thompson - Baseball/Football - Concord University
Braelynn Williams - Volleyball - UVA-Wise