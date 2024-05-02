Patrick Henry boys earn shutout win over rival William Fleming 2-0

ROANOKE, Va. – If you thought the William Fleming--Patrick Henry rivalry was just in football and boys and girls basketball, think again. It’s just as heated on the soccer field as well.

The Colonels beat the Patriots in an overtime thriller a few weeks ago, so the visiting Patriots were out for revenge on Wednesday night in northwest Roanoke.

Hudson Snyder was in-goal for Patrick Henry and he was kept busy in the first half, where it felt like William Fleming dominated possession. Despite the Colonels putting a few shots on goal, Snyder let nothing past him.

At the other end, the Patriots cashed in in the 32nd minute. Christian Kasinga found the left corner of the net for the 1-0 lead.

While William Fleming battled hard in the second half, Patrick Henry’s defense was stout.

Sam Dowdy netted home a penalty shot late and the Patriots avenged an earlier season loss to the Colonels with a 2-0 victory.

On the girls side of this match up, Patrick Henry won 8-0.