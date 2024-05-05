56º
Join Insider

Sports

Christiansburg's Alex Wilkens steps down as head football coach

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: Christiansburg Blue Demons, Alex Wilkens, 1st and 10

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Late Friday night, Christiansburg High School’s head football coach, Alex Wilkens, announced his resignation on Twitter after six years at the helm. Under his leadership, the Blue Demons achieved unprecedented success, with multiple regional and state appearances, including a memorable Region 3D title win in 2022.

In a heartfelt statement, Wilkens expressed gratitude for the journey and said it was the best decision for his family.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter

Recommended Videos