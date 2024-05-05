Christiansburg's Alex Wilkens steps down as head football coach

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Late Friday night, Christiansburg High School’s head football coach, Alex Wilkens, announced his resignation on Twitter after six years at the helm. Under his leadership, the Blue Demons achieved unprecedented success, with multiple regional and state appearances, including a memorable Region 3D title win in 2022.

In a heartfelt statement, Wilkens expressed gratitude for the journey and said it was the best decision for his family.