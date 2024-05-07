College football bowl game now named after Snoop Dogg

FILE - Snoop Dogg performs a tribute to Dr. Dre at the Black Music Collective on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

The annual Arizona Bowl might not be considered one of the biggest bowl games in college football, but it might now have its most famous sponsor.

Rapper/entertainer Snoop Dogg and his drink brand “Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop” — co-founded along with Dr. Dre and named after the hit song in the ’90s — on Monday agreed to become the newest title sponsor of the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 28.

The game will now be known as “The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice.”

The game will feature teams from the Mountain West and Mid-American Conferences.

"I’m ready to bring the juice back to college football,” Snoop Dogg said in a video posted on his social media channels.

Snoop Dogg isn’t the first celebrity to sponsor a bowl game, as former NFL player Rob Gronkowski and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel are sponsors for the L.A. Bowl.

So, college football fans, what do you think?

Is this a neat thing for the sport? What other celebrities would you like to see jump on board and sponsor a bowl game?

Let us know below.