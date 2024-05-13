Virginia Tech, Virginia and Liberty softball all heading to NCAA tournament regional sites

ROANOKE, Va. – It was an exciting Saturday for Southwest Virginia as all three Division I softball programs in our area are heading to the NCAA Tournament.

Virginia (32-18) received their second NCAA Tournament bid in program history, earning a spot in the Knoxville Regional as the 2 seed. The Cavaliers will face Miami (OH) at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, May 17th. Game two is between Dayton and Tennessee at 2:30 p.m. The tournament is double elimination.

Virginia Tech (39-12-1) earned its fifth straight NCAA postseason appearance with its No. 2 seeding in the Los Angeles Regional. The Hokies will face San Diego State on Friday at 6 p.m. ET. Game two is between UCLA and Grand Canyon at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Liberty (36-23) will head to its seventh NCAA Tournament appearance and fourth in a row, earning a spot in the Athens Regional. The Flames will face Charlotte at 3 p.m. on Friday. Game two is between Georgia and UNCW at 5:30 p.m.