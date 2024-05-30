Foul Check Episode 15: Lacrosse with Salem High School’s Andrew Crumpacker and Kaiden Garst

Listen to our sports podcast Foul Check with Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson.

ROANOKE, Va. – Brooke and Eric are joined by Salem High School’s Andrew Crumpacker and Kaiden Garst to learn the lacrosse lingo, the physicality of the game, and the way art can be woven into the sport.

Listen here:

Foul Check is a sports podcast from WSLS, hosted by Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson.

