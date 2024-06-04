Roanoke College football releases initial schedule

SALEM, Va. – The Roanoke College football team announced its 2024 schedule on Tuesday, with five games on the docket for the school’s first season of competition since 1942.

The team is considered a club sport this fall, with the program joining the Division III and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) ranks in 2025. All five games this autumn will be held on Sundays, every other week.

The Maroons will open play at home on September 8 against Hampden-Sydney’s junior varsity squad at Salem Stadium.

From there, Roanoke will hit the road for back-to-back road games--first at Shenandoah University on September 22 then at Bridgewater on October 6. Head coach Bryan Stinespring says having road games are pivotal to the program’s early success.

“Everything has been by design but it’s real important to have a few road trips involved but equally as so, to be back home,” Stinespring said. “When we get to the following year, whatever things to be worked out we want them worked out now. We want to be clear in how we’re doing it and how it all looks especially for our team as well. Everything that we’re looking for this year is development.”

The Maroons will then wrap up their five game slate with home contests on Octobert 20 against Fork Union Military Academy and on November 3 against George Mason’s club team.

Stinespring says steady progress continues to be made on the program’s locker room and other facilities on campus and the excitement from the community continues to grow.

Roanoke College hasn’t had a football team since 1942, when it was forced to disband due to constraints of World War II.