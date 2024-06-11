Jefferson Forest, Galax boys soccer sweep VHSL top honors

ROANOKE, Va. – With the Spring sports season behind us, VHSL postseason accolades have begun to trickle in for boys soccer.

At the Class 4 ranks, Jefferson Forest senior goalkeeper Tyler Beck was named the Player of the Year and head coach Scott Zaring was named Coach of the Year. Beck tallied 80 saves during his senior season and more impressively finished with 18 shutouts. That’s tied for the second most in VHSL history for a single season. The Liberty University commit allowed only one goal during the regular season.

Zaring led JF to a state runner-up finish this past season as the program made its fourth straight Final Four appearance. With a career record of 102-13-5 in six seasons leading the Cavaliers, Zaring has helped the program claim runner up finishes in three of the last four seasons.

Other local Class 4 1st Team All-State honorees included: Sen DeLorenzo (Blacksburg), David Anderson (Jefferson Forest), Max Reed (Jefferson Forest), Haisten Linn (Jefferson Forest)

Galax made a sweep of the same accolades at the Class 1 ranks--Joel Solis the Player of the Year and Franzois Herbel the Coach of the Year.

During his junior season, Solis scored 18 goals and had 13 assists as the Maroon Tide won its second state title in three seasons. Solis’ 47 career assists already rank 6th all-time in the VHSL record book.

First-year coach Francois Herbel led Galax to an 18-2-4 record and the program’s eighth boys soccer championship when the Maroon Tide defeated West Point 2-1.

Galax head coach Francois Herbel named Class 1 Boys Soccer Coach of the Year (WSLS)

Other local Class 1 1st Team All-State honorees included: Jared Bradley (Auburn), Talen Bruce (East Mont), Tido Vera (Galax), Nick Millirons (Auburn), Ismael Lopez (Galax), Kendall Llamas (Galax)

Other local Class 1 2nd Team All-State honorees included: Osman Amya (East Mont), Luke Cuellar (Galax), Gavin Miller (Giles), Dru Munsey (Giles)