Auburn's Katie Light and Head Coach Adam Ritchie Named VHSL Class 1 Player and Coach of the Year

RINER, Va. – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) has announced the 2024 Class 1 all-state girls soccer team. Auburn High School’s senior midfielder Katie Light has been named the Class 1 Player of the Year, and Auburn’s head coach Adam Ritchie has been honored as the Class 1 Coach of the Year.

Katie Light scored 49 goals and made 16 assists this season, helping Auburn win the state title with two goals in the finals against Northumberland. She ended her high school career with 118 goals and 49 assists. Light, who will be attending Ferrum University, was a three-time first-team all-state selection.

Head Coach Adam Ritchie led the Auburn Eagles to a 19-4 record, finishing the season with a 6-2 win over Northumberland in the Class 1 finals. Despite being down by two goals early in the game, Auburn scored six unanswered goals to secure the championship. This victory marks Auburn’s second state championship, with their first win in 2019. Under Ritchie’s leadership since 2021, the team has a record of 55-18-4.